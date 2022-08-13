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https://gnews.org/post/p17smed74
08/11/2022 Customers in China Continues to see Their Bank Cards Restricted or Frozen. Major banks have stepped up account management to prevent telecom fraud. And complaints about Bank card restrictions and difficulties in enabling cards gradually increase