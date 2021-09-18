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Lucifer's DNA - Uncle Mikey - Part 1 of 2
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67 views • September 18, 2021
The title says it all and we are in deep right now with this/these inoculations. The third strand DNA THAT IS BEING ADDED TO ALL WHO TAKE THE NEEDLE, will make you into another Patented being, ALLOWING YOU TO BE OWNED, no longer in the image of GOD.
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