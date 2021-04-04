NANO WORMS Present in Masks.... Seen under Microscope

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these were sealed kits observed under microscope. Now here is a video of
nano worms present on masks. They react and move toward heat and water.
Morgellans?
SCARY $TUFF.
Link to see Nano Worms on COVID test kit swabs:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f0a198f-75ba-4e82-845b-a43219751508
Dont forget....
Blue disposable masks contain an asbestos like material that damages lungs.
And they are coated with a chemical that causes Cancer.
They breed bacterial & respiratory infections, cause oxygen deprivation,
reduced brain function, gum and mouth diseases, and more!