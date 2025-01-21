BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 The Dark Side of Solana: Transactions Designed To Fail 🚨
3 months ago

Think Solana is the future of crypto? Think again! While it’s buzzing in the top 5 blockchains, there’s a hidden truth most won’t tell you. With 88% of regular non-vote user transactions failing and governance transactions taking priority, Solana’s blockchain might leave you stranded when it matters most. From inefficiency to scalability nightmares, this video dives into why Solana is high-risk for investors.

 
Don’t get burned chasing meme coins or flashy hype! Discover the dark side of Solana and protect your investments. If you’re trading on-chain, the odds are against you, and the risks are HUGE.

 

Watch now to understand why Solana could be a disaster waiting to happen!Share this PSA with your friends and save them from costly mistakes.

 

You can view all the analytics I covered in the video here: https://dune.com/21co/solana-key-metrics

Let me know what you think about this in the comments below, and don’t forget to subscribe! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDBycVghUbnimnzqirsU1Jg?sub_confirmation=1

Connect with me on other platforms! - http://www.scottcbusiness.com

Keywords
trumpcryptomelaniascammemessolsolanamemecointrumpcoin
