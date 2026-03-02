They Stole the Panama Canal. They Thought We'd Never Find Out. Trump Just Proved Them Wrong

John Michael Chambers is joined by theologian, researcher, and author Sheila Holm for a deep and revelatory journey through the hidden history of America's destruction—and its miraculous restoration.





The episode opens with a reflection on the State of the Union address, the optics of a divided Congress, and the unprecedented image of the president's cabinet praying together before entering the chamber. Sheila connects these moments to a much larger story: the 45-point plan entered into the congressional record in 1963, designed to dismantle America from within—and renewed in 2023.





Working backward from point 45 ("take the nation and all individuals into the world courts"), Sheila reveals the intertwined conspiracy of points 44 and 45: the internationalization of the Panama Canal and the global court system. Through divine guidance and painstaking research, she uncovered that the 4,000+ acres of U.S.-owned Panama Canal Zone never legally changed hands—the treaties cannot be found, the real estate transaction never happened, and China has been illegally controlling the canal while America paid for its maintenance.





President Trump, receiving her research through back channels, began signaling the truth in real time—through Tucker Carlson interviews, social media posts, and even Melania's fashion codes. The message is clear: the canal is ours, and it is being reclaimed.





Sheila also touches on the deeper spiritual battle—the removal of the Apocrypha from the Bible, the truth about the lost tribes of Israel, and the coming 49-day period of prayer leading to July 4th, when President Trump will rededicate the nation to God, just as the pilgrims intended.





This is not a news recap. It is a training manual for the remnant.





If you don't reveal it backwards, they won't be able to read it forwards.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.