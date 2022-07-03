As more and more people's eyes are being opened to the Rockefeller death camps known as hospitals and the sorceries given to the people to allegedly make them well, but are actually doing great harm, Kate Shemirani, our nurse and nutritionist, joins me in this nearly 2 hour episode with some incredible information about the human bio field and how it is effected daily by our surroundings, our food and the electro-magnetic field of the earth, along with debilitating effects of new technologies being unleashed upon us.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-human-bio-field-with-kate-shemirani-video/

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