Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Jared Cowart | Tina Update, Bizarro World | 11.24.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
155 followers
0
36 views • 1 day ago

Hey Patriots we’re diving headfirst into a show that’s going to get your blood pumping! First up, we’ve got a victory to celebrate: Tina Peters, that brave 70-year-old election integrity warrior, is out of solitary confinement at La Vista Prison—check her latest X update for the good news. But the fight’s not over—Lara Logan’s explosive interview with ex-CIA op Gary Berntsen drops a bombshell on stolen elections, backed by Tina’s own data exposing voter fraud before the systems got scrubbed. Joe Oltmann’s raw calls for justice on X, naming traitors like Eric Coomer, light a fire under us—join the war cry with #FreeTinaPeters and let’s demand accountability!

We step into Bizarro World with jaw-dropping clips: Dearborn’s mayor handing out $4,500 per baby, Minnesota cops prioritizing Somali identity over duty, and AOC hinting at hurting Americans to win. From Californians gaming Home Depot to protest ICE to a TikToker losing it over “she,” it’s a wild ride of liberal insanity. We’ll unpack it all with a laugh and a shake of the head—tune in, share your thoughts, and let’s keep this real conversation alive!

https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help



Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
