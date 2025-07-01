Ep 167 Part 1 “Creatine Myths Busted” Dr. Darren Candow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What is creatine, and why is everyone—from athletes to doctors—talking about it? In this episode, we break down the real science behind creatine, including its benefits for muscle growth, brain function, and even aging. Dr. Darren Candow, a leading researcher in creatine and Scientific Advisor, reveals how this supplement goes far beyond the gym. Learn how creatine works, if it’s safe, and why it may be the most underrated health booster in your cabinet.
👥 Perfect for: fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious individuals, and anyone curious about creatine supplements.
🔍 We cover:
How creatine works in the body
Creatine benefits beyond muscle building
Is creatine safe for daily use?
Creatine for brain performance & longevity
The truth about creatine myths and side effects
📌 Subscribe for more.
📅 Part 2 Coming Soon.
#creatine #health #supplements #musclegrowth #longevity
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime:
👉https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detai...
🌐 Learn more on the official new website:
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 / drkerrygelb
👉 / drkerrygelb
Thanks to:
👉https://www.macuhealth.com/
👉https://coopervision.com/