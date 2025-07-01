Ep 167 Part 1 “Creatine Myths Busted” Dr. Darren Candow

What is creatine, and why is everyone—from athletes to doctors—talking about it? In this episode, we break down the real science behind creatine, including its benefits for muscle growth, brain function, and even aging. Dr. Darren Candow, a leading researcher in creatine and Scientific Advisor, reveals how this supplement goes far beyond the gym. Learn how creatine works, if it’s safe, and why it may be the most underrated health booster in your cabinet.

👥 Perfect for: fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious individuals, and anyone curious about creatine supplements.

🔍 We cover:

How creatine works in the body





Creatine benefits beyond muscle building





Is creatine safe for daily use?





Creatine for brain performance & longevity





The truth about creatine myths and side effects





