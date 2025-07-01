BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep 167 Part 1 “Creatine Myths Busted” Dr. Darren Candow
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
28 views • 1 day ago

What is creatine, and why is everyone—from athletes to doctors—talking about it? In this episode, we break down the real science behind creatine, including its benefits for muscle growth, brain function, and even aging. Dr. Darren Candow, a leading researcher in creatine and Scientific Advisor, reveals how this supplement goes far beyond the gym. Learn how creatine works, if it’s safe, and why it may be the most underrated health booster in your cabinet.

👥 Perfect for: fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious individuals, and anyone curious about creatine supplements.

🔍 We cover:

How creatine works in the body


Creatine benefits beyond muscle building


Is creatine safe for daily use?


Creatine for brain performance & longevity


The truth about creatine myths and side effects


Keywords
healthexercisecreatine
