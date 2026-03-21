‘BLOODY CRIMINALS!’: Iran EXPLODES After U.S-Israel Strike On Natanz Nuclear Site

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Fears of a potential nuclear disaster are rising after Iran’s Natanz enrichment facility was reportedly hit again in a US-Israeli strike. Tehran condemned the attack as “criminal,” accusing Washington and Israel of violating international law. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said no radioactive leak has been detected and residents are not in danger. Meanwhile, fresh imagery shows a projectile impact near the Bushehr nuclear reactor, just 350 meters from its core, intensifying global concern. Rafael Grossi has urged restraint and warned against targeting nuclear sites as tensions escalate toward a dangerous new phase.
Mirrored - Times of India
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