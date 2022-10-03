It's Time for Indictments [Arrests] & Pain! Justice is Coming! Are You Ready to be Part of History

Christian Patriot News





October 3, 2022





Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇





https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html





JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:





https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews





JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:





https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews





Sponsor A Show: [email protected]





We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!





Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!





Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.





GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*





https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews





Donor Box (accepts eChecks)





https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news





Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot





Here's my Cash App Link:





https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot





Previous Updates:





Trump's [7] Day Countdown: The Storm is Upon Us! Nothing Can Stop What's Coming!





https://rumble.com/v1l81jp-trumps-7-day-countdown-the-storm-is-upon-us-learn-our-comms-everything-has-.html





Q: When Does The Clock Run Out? The Final Stage! White House Secured! Done in 30!





https://rumble.com/v1koa9l-q-when-does-the-clock-run-out-the-final-stage-white-house-secured-done-in-3.html





BREAKING! Durham BOMBSHELL! Danchenko Was an FBI Informant! Hillary's High Treason! Mike Lindell Raided!





https://rumble.com/v1k0nr1-breaking-durham-bombshell-danchenko-was-an-fbi-informant-hillarys-high-trea.html





358,609 Indictments Will Be Unsealed! Who Will Be Next? Q's Covert "Behind The Scenes" Military Sting!





https://rumble.com/v1jsfnb-358609-indictments-will-be-unsealed-who-will-be-next-the-covert-behind-the-.html





Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1mh48u-its-time-for-indictments-arrests-and-pain-justice-is-coming-are-you-ready-t.html



