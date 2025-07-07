BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
07-06-2025 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 55 Old Idols New Images
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
29 followers
10 views • 1 day ago

Exodus 20:1 And Elohim spoke all these Words, saying, 2“I am 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim, who brought you out of the land of Mitsrayim, out of the house of slavery. 3“You have no other mighty ones (Elohim) against My face. 4“You do not make for yourself a carved image, or any likeness of that which is in the heavens above, or which is in the earth beneath, or which is in the waters under the earth, 5you do not bow down to them nor serve them. For I, 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim am a jealous Ěl, visiting the crookedness of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generations of those who hate Me, 6but showing loving-commitment to thousands, to those who love Me and guard My commands.


The old idols have new images!


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church

Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church

Donate Cashapp - https://www.cashapp.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app

yahuahserpentyahushadeceiverthe dragonset apartflying serpentliving branch hebrew churchflying fiery serpentnew image idols
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

