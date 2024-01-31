NEPHILIM: What is The Government Hiding and Why? with L. A. Marzullii

Episode 103

One of the strangest passages in the Bible is found in Genesis 6. The Bible mentions a type of person called the Nephilim in a very odd way. This human hybrid is up for debate in academic circles. However, these hybrids were dark creatures that were later described as Gigantes in the Septuagint. L.A. Marzulli has spent his career in ministry on exploring these mysterious creatures that are given more of a definition in the Book of 1 Enoch, (which is not part of the canon). Unfortunately, every time a group of archaeologists finds unusually large human type bone structures the government seems to confiscate the artifacts. Why?

How to learn more:

https://lamarzulli.net/

https://lamarzulli.net/updates/

**

Living Into The Truth Ministries Information:

You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:





Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org

Video Channel:

Rumble: KCMinistries @Faith and Culture Show

Bitchute: FaithandCulture

Clout Hub: @LITTMinistries

Brighteon: Faith and Culture Show

**

Listen On The Radio every Monday at 12 noon EST on the Truth Be Told Network

Tune in: https://www.truthbetoldnetwork.org/now-playing

**

Social Media:

Spreely: http://spreely.com/FaithandCulture

Gettr: @LITT_Ministries

Telegram: @LITT_Ministries

Instagram: @littministries

TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries

Partners:

Protect yourself and your family from harmful radiation:

Join Me For THEOLOGICAL THURSDAYS!! LIVE!

Pastor Caspar and I will be airing live every 3rd Thursday (unless otherwise noted) at 7:00 pm EST! We will be discussing the various aspects of God and his character. Why does God allow so much turmoil and does he expect us to do something about it? Come and learn about the Judeo-Christian God and pray with us.

*

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc.

See LITT website for full disclaimer information







