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“It’s the Start that Stops Most People”
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11 views • February 22, 2020
Whatever it is you’ve always wanted to do, just start. You’ll make mistakes, you might even fail, but at least you would have tried. Don’t let fear or self-doubt stop you from ever starting.
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https://www.alexarionfitness.com
#fitnesscoach #fitnessmotivation #mindsetiseverything #mindset #juststart #getgoing
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