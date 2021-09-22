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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 22 September 21 - Guest: Dr Lee Merritt
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162 views • September 22, 2021
The heroic Dr Lee Merritt (https://drleemerritt.com/) joins Jim Fetzer, David Scorpio, Giuseppe Vafanculo & guest co-host Michael Ivey. Dr Merritt shares powerful insights involving the bioweapon driving the scamdemic; here path to discovering conspiracy means truth these days, and recommendations to avoid a hospital at all costs. Callers joined the discussion hour 2.
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