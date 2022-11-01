Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BASF permanent SHUT DOWN will lead to global famine - #109
119 views
channel image
The Jonathan Kogan Show
Published 22 days ago |

BASF said costs at its European sites must be cut to a "permanently" smaller size because of a triple burden of sluggish growth, high energy costs and over-regulation, with the German industrial giant's boss throwing his weight behind a planned expansion in China.

"These challenging framework conditions in Europe endanger the international competitiveness of European producers and force us to adapt our cost structures as quickly as possible and also permanently," the chemical maker's CEO Martin Brudermueller said in a statement on Wednesday.

What does this mean for Europe and the rest or the world? Well, let's just say it's NOT good.

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v1qdvxc-basf-to-downsize-permanently-in-europe-will-lead-to-global-famine.html
Patreon - https://patreon.com/ownershipeconomy
YouTube - https://youtu.be/xLZqPUa6Noc
Podcast - https://jsk.transistor.fm

Keywords
current eventsnewscomedypoliticsfoodclimate changepodcastfood shortageseuropeeugermanyfaminejonathanfood shortagefunny videonews commentaryglobal faminefood crisiskoganenergy crisisbasfthe jonathan kogan showkogzbasf shutdownbasf shut down

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket