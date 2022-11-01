BASF permanent SHUT DOWN will lead to global famine - #109

BASF said costs at its European sites must be cut to a "permanently" smaller size because of a triple burden of sluggish growth, high energy costs and over-regulation, with the German industrial giant's boss throwing his weight behind a planned expansion in China.



"These challenging framework conditions in Europe endanger the international competitiveness of European producers and force us to adapt our cost structures as quickly as possible and also permanently," the chemical maker's CEO Martin Brudermueller said in a statement on Wednesday.



What does this mean for Europe and the rest or the world? Well, let's just say it's NOT good.



