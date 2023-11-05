Whittlesea Show 2023

Whittlesea Show happens on the first weekend of November each year, usually, all being well weatherwise. This video shows a smattering of what was going on there this year, at least on the Sunday. There was a bit of everything and people all over Victoria, especially from the Melbourne suburbs, all come to experience it. Driving into the township and leaving the carpark afterward is the only challenge.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.