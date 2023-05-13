Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Trump is Commander-in-Chief & Title 42
100 views
channel image
TEOTWAWKI Life
Published 21 hours ago |

This is an excerpt of a video of Derek Johnson explaining how Trump is still Commander In Chief and he is operating under Continuity of Government.

Link to the Original Video https://rumble.com/v2mtqow-derek-johnson-and-title-42-breakdown.html

Link to a video with the background information about how Trump was given an inauguration on January 20, 2021, Biden was given a military funeral that day, and more. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YrIbk7u9ngev/

The person who is identified as Joe Biden is not the man who was elected Senator decades ago and ran for Vice President in 2008.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOombKZSsj4

2012 Vice Presidential Debate with the current Fake Joe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYcdSwbrErI

This is a different person.






Keywords
derek-johnsontitle-42trump-commander-in-chief

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket