How Trump is Commander-in-Chief & Title 42

This is an excerpt of a video of Derek Johnson explaining how Trump is still Commander In Chief and he is operating under Continuity of Government.
Link to the Original Video https://rumble.com/v2mtqow-derek-johnson-and-title-42-breakdown.html
Link to a video with the background information about how Trump was given an inauguration on January 20, 2021, Biden was given a military funeral that day, and more. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YrIbk7u9ngev/
The person who is identified as Joe Biden is not the man who was elected Senator decades ago and ran for Vice President in 2008. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOombKZSsj4
2012 Vice Presidential Debate with the current Fake Joe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYcdSwbrErI
This is a different person.
