20,000 Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots have "Impossible" Return Dates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Reports of Election Fraud across Pennsylvania are staggering, from allegations of people as old as 200 years old voting, to more than 100,000 ballots have return dates that raise questions and 20,000 that have return dates that are impossible.
Check out our sponsor for this episode Kim Daly https://thedalycoach.com. Watch our 25 min interview with Kim here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NB-Ok...
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Kim Daly, The Daly Coach https://thedalycoach.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann