Mike Adams Sermon 034 - Song of Solomon - Turmeric and the Bible's healing spices

- Turmeric in the Bible: Introduction and Context (0:03)
- Creating a Song from the Song of Solomon (1:19)
- Exploring the Botanical Archeology of Turmeric (7:39)
- Medicinal and Culinary Uses of Turmeric (9:53)
- Folklore and Cultural Significance of Turmeric (15:22)
- Personal Experience with Turmeric (19:26)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (21:52)
