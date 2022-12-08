Create New Account
Sen Josh Hawley Exposes Gov’t Using Big Tech to Censor Americans
GalacticStorm
Sen Josh Hawley: “There’s collusion at the highest levels of government and Big Tech. We learned that the disinformation board was up and running as early as the first part of this year.”

