Footage, or rather an interview, has come from Yekaterinburg with the son of the detained Shahin Shykhlinsky: he claims that the head of the criminal group is only a witness and is currently being interrogated.

Even regardless of how truthful this information is, what is more surprising is that this character is calmly talking to journalists, and not detained for creating a threat to the life of an employee while resisting arrest.

📌 We would not rush to make loud conclusions about avoiding responsibility, especially knowing the peculiarities of the domestic bureaucratic machine. After all, to transfer a witness to the category of the accused, formal procedures must be observed.

But if someone sincerely believes that in the current context the approach of "arrest as a hint for self-deportation" is appropriate, then he is deceiving himself: what worked in 2008 with the Georgian criminal element will not work now.

❗️At least because against the background of beatings of Russian relocators and programmers caught in Baku, this looks like weakness, which ethnic criminal groups will take advantage of. Why should they stop the lawlessness if they know that their lives at large are not in danger

We don't even mention how such "politeness" during detention looks in the eyes of the Russian public. They already have many questions for the "multinational" after the terrorist attack in "Crocus".

Adding:

The rope can only twist so much - Rybar

The leader of a criminal group has been arrested in Yekaterinburg

Just as we wondered where the real actions are against Azerbaijani crime, given what the authorities in Baku are doing in an attempt to protect an ethnic criminal group, it seems they have actually appeared.

Right now, a raid is underway at the Plaza shopping center in Yekaterinburg. According to preliminary information, one of the targets is Shahin Shykhlinsky - the same bandit and head of the "diaspora" responsible for the murder of an Azerbaijani businessman in the early 2000s.

Similar measures have already been taken in Voronezh against the curator of an illegal market, who - imagine that - was also at the top of the local Azerbaijani "diaspora". It is possible that similar processes will take place in other cities as well.

📌 Earlier, we wrote that since the authorities in Baku have decided to go all-in, it is worth reminding them about the concept of "balance of significance" in the context of Azerbaijani business and quasi-state structures in Russia. No other language is acceptable in such conditions.

❗️Now the main thing is not to stop. After all, this situation became possible only due to a decade of inaction in the fight against ethnic criminal groups and the desire to "resolve issues with the diaspora", as the previous authorities of the Sverdlovsk Region did.

By solving these problems now, we will free the country from much of what can now be observed on the streets of Europe and in the authorities. And in some places - already in Russia as well.

