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The Narrative
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10 views • October 08, 2021
There is a particular narrative that has been placed
in front of us over the last few months, one that many
have believed without question.
There are some that are questioning, but they do not have the spiritual
discernment to see the truth of these days.
A decision is going to need to be made by all of
us very soon.
Who we serve will be the question that
will need to be answered.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
in front of us over the last few months, one that many
have believed without question.
There are some that are questioning, but they do not have the spiritual
discernment to see the truth of these days.
A decision is going to need to be made by all of
us very soon.
Who we serve will be the question that
will need to be answered.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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