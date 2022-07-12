Russia halts Nord Stream gas flow for scheduled maintenance, EU worries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While the key pipeline, Nord Stream One, is closed for maintenance until July 21, as agreed by both MosNord Stream Onecow and Berlin, Germany’s vice chancellor says European countries need to tighten their belts in an attempt to get through expected shortages.
Mirrored - RT