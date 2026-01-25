BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Do you only promote products for the money? 2020 retrospective & more 🎙️ January Limitless Q&A #33
Do you only promote products for the money? 2020 retrospective & more 🎙️ January Limitless Q&A #33
My bank-robbing accomplice (AKA wife) and I address your Biohacking and Lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast...


0:41 Why I was happy in 2020

14:09 Biohacks for enhancing cognitive capacity to multitask

16:50 Counteracting marijuana second-hand smoke

18:56 Which online courses are actually worth it?

26:35 Nootropics vs Memory Palace

32:27 Why do you promote Pure Nootropics instead of Nootropics Depot? Do they pay you more?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

nootropicslifehackingbiohacksjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetonline coursesmemory palacelifecoachingmultitaskingmarijuana smokemodafini
