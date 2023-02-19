Create New Account
Elon Musk talks to Jon Stewart about Paypal, Tesla, and SpaceX
Elon Musk talks to Jon Stewart about Paypal, Tesla, and SpaceX.

"When I was in college, there were three areas that I thought would most affect the future of humanity: the internet, sustainable energy, and space exploration, particularly making life multi-planetary."

@elonmusk  

FULL EP -  https://www.cc.com/video/eblo4z/the-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-elon-musk 

Clip Source - Twitter:  https://twitter.com/i/status/1626959732886982658 

ELON Replying to @KanekoaTheGreat

"Feels like a long time ago"
