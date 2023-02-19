Elon Musk talks to Jon Stewart about Paypal, Tesla, and SpaceX.
"When I was in college, there were three areas that I thought would most affect the future of humanity: the internet, sustainable energy, and space exploration, particularly making life multi-planetary."
@elonmusk
FULL EP - https://www.cc.com/video/eblo4z/the-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-elon-musk
Clip Source - Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/status/1626959732886982658
ELON Replying to @KanekoaTheGreat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.