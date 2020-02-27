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We Can't Live Like Jesus in the Time of The Mark of the Beast
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Best Christian Teaching Videos
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18 views • February 27, 2020
Have you ever wondered how Jesus survived? More to the point, can we live like Jesus today? Verses like Luke 8:1 give some clues, but what about miraculous provision? Does that still work? For example: how did Jesus feed the multitudes?

The choice between God or money is a central theme on this channel. We firmly believe God can and will take care of our needs if we will work for him. However, as the world darkens spiritually, and as we move closer to the mark of the beast, we may find ourselves being tested in ways that did not exist at the time Jesus walked on the Earth. This video has some surprising and shocking content for any regular viewers, so stay tuned until the end. Living like Jesus today varies, according to changes in technology, sometimes only in little ways, but soon it could be a very big and very serious ways.
Keywords
preppingmark of the beastend times666end time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last daysgod or moneyhow did jesus feed the multitudesluke 8you cant live like jesus todaylive like jesushow jesus survivedsurviving in the end times
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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