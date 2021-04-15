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Canadian FrontLine Nurses speak out in Protest.
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140 views • April 15, 2021
Nurses in Ontario Canada put jobs on line. Many do not know that Canada's largest province is in a total lockdown right now. You cannot buy kids clothes, get a hair cut, eat at a restaurant and much more. Please listen to what these nurses have to say.
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