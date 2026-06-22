22LR Tikka T1x Minuteman Review

AmbGun Tikka T1x Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/t1x





One of the most impressive firearms I own is the 22LR Tikka T1x MTR…multi-task rimfire rifle.





The Tikka has a phenomenal trigger. To match it on my Known Distance 10/22 build required a KIDD trigger kit.





My T1x features an accurate 16” hammer forged barrel. The bolt is as smooth as and almost as short as a light switch.





The synthetic stock is light, but quite rigid. All it requires is a cheek riser…the best being the Mountain Tactical Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer cheek riser kit. Adding the Tikka soft touch vertical grip module helps encourage an exaggerated C-shapped trigger finger.





I have threaded up the Tactical Advantage Armory Titanium FTS Micro Hybrid Brake. Not that the Tikka needs a brake, it just looks cool.





Accurate enough to compete in NRL22 events. At 5.5 pounds, light enough to carry afield hunting snowshoe hares.





The T1x was the accuracy standard that motivated me to build the Known Distance Victor Faxon Vortex 10/22. Costing over twice that of the Tikka.





At nearly 34” long it’s 6” longer than the recently reviewed Walther 20” barrel G22. So to motorcycle backpack the T1x to the shooting range, I disassembled the stock and receiver.





Great trigger, excellent barrel, rigid stock, Mountain Tactical cheek riser, and Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16 makes for exceptional in the field accuracy. Offhand, squat, and prone…the only time I’ve achieved a perfect score on the Project Appleseed AQT is with the T1x.





And then when shooting from the bench with a MagPul bipod, the Tikka was routinely dinking steel out to 250 yards.





Weaknesses? There have been numerous reports of broken firing pins on the T1x. And for a while, T1x firing pins were hard to find. Currently, you can purchase the Tikka Firing Pin Assembly that costs 8.6 Hamiltons.





BoreBuddy offers an aftermarket hardened firing pin far cheaper.





I pre-emptively swapped out my stock firing pin for a ZP Machining titanium firing pin. Also cheaper when available.





Keeping a count of your shots to prevent accidentally dry firing your T1x will help your stock firing pin survive longer.





The T1x magazines are a super light, polymer clamshell construction. Very efficient. And awfully expensive at six Hamiltons. A dozen mags will cost as much as the rifle. Weren’t always so costly.





Magazine changes ARE fast and easy though.





Magazines, Parts, and upgrades are not nearly as ubiquitous as for the 10/22, but it takes those 10/22 upgrades to match the T1x for accuracy.





I know the T1x is often compared to the CZ 457. One of these days I should try a CZ, but it's hard to justify when I so admire the Tikka.