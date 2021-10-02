Matt Walsh CONFRONTS Loudoun County School Board: "You are all CHILD ABUSERS"

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This week I travelled to my new home of Virginia to speak at the Loudoun County School Board meeting. They tried everything they could to stop me from speaking, and they failed to stop me.