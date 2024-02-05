Create New Account
LFA-TV can confirm that the Shelby Park staged press conference & border barricade is all optics.
Published 21 hours ago

Live From America TV - While Governor Greg Abbott stages a press conference at Shelby Park for media and other State's Governors...LFA TV can confirm that it's all optics. Secure the border or don't!

#lfa #borderconvoy #bordercrisis @RyanMattaMedia @hernandoarce

@JLRINVESTIGATES

https://x.com/LFATVUS/status/1754236722865439214?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

