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Long Tank Ride Through Battleground Devastation - Republican Forces are Moving from Popasna to Kamyshevakha, Ukraine. - Anna Report, 052222
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102 views • May 22, 2022
Republican forces are moving from Popasna to Kamyshevakha.
When the despicable enemy hides in civilian locations and uses civilians for cover, instead of fighting in the open battleground of brave men.
When the despicable enemy hides in civilian locations and uses civilians for cover, instead of fighting in the open battleground of brave men.
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