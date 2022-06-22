BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Donetsk Shellings: Why Would Russia Be Bombing Their Own and Why is the MSM Giving Ukraine a Pass?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
11 views • June 22, 2022

Ever since the 2014 Coup in Kiev, pro-Russian militants (with the support of Russia) have controlled the Donetsk in Ukraine. Recent reports coming out of the mainstream media have blamed Russia for shelling and bombing the city that has mainly been under Russian control for the past eight years. The mainstream media (who have ZERO boots on the ground in the Donbas region of Ukraine are trying to blame the civilian targeted shelling on Russian weaponry. With the likes of YouTuber's Eva Bartlett, Graham Phillips and Patrick Lancaster all reporting from Ground Zero and clearly showing that the shelling is coming from Ukraine forces, the question must be asked: why would Russia be bombing and shelling their own territory as mainstream media want you to believe?


Related videos:


Ukraine's Kill List and What Western Media Ignores About Donetsk Civilians w Eva Bartlett

Eva K Bartlett YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGPlmepCK-0&t=2s


Russia accuses Ukraine of deadly missile strike on Donetsk which Ukraine denies

Global News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EALF8eU3kGs


Donetsk, Saturday June 18th, Some of the Aftermath (Uncensored reportage)

Graham Phillips YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xc9_ismekro


Video from Donbas appears to show Ukraine purposely targeting Russia Civilian population in Donetsk

Dean Morton YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P01TRj_Bubg


Many Dead As Ukraine Artillery Hits Donetsk Harder Then ever before

Patrick Lancaster

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLXR6pXrzBI


Ukraine Continues To Shell Civilian Infrastructure In Center Donetsk.

Patrick Lancaster

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HahHddd5UU


Please follow me on Social Media


Paypal Donations:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda


Contact me: [email protected]


GlobalAgenda @Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


GlobalAgenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda


GlobalAgenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda


BD007Marky on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...


My new YouTube Channel

A Dose of Canadian Truth

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...


GlobalAgenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...


GlobalAgenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda

Keywords
donetskmedialiesukrainewar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy