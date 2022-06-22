The Donetsk Shellings: Why Would Russia Be Bombing Their Own and Why is the MSM Giving Ukraine a Pass?

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Ever since the 2014 Coup in Kiev, pro-Russian militants (with the support of Russia) have controlled the Donetsk in Ukraine. Recent reports coming out of the mainstream media have blamed Russia for shelling and bombing the city that has mainly been under Russian control for the past eight years. The mainstream media (who have ZERO boots on the ground in the Donbas region of Ukraine are trying to blame the civilian targeted shelling on Russian weaponry. With the likes of YouTuber's Eva Bartlett, Graham Phillips and Patrick Lancaster all reporting from Ground Zero and clearly showing that the shelling is coming from Ukraine forces, the question must be asked: why would Russia be bombing and shelling their own territory as mainstream media want you to believe?
Related videos:
Ukraine's Kill List and What Western Media Ignores About Donetsk Civilians w Eva Bartlett
Eva K Bartlett YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGPlmepCK-0&t=2s
Russia accuses Ukraine of deadly missile strike on Donetsk which Ukraine denies
Global News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EALF8eU3kGs
Donetsk, Saturday June 18th, Some of the Aftermath (Uncensored reportage)
Graham Phillips YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xc9_ismekro
Video from Donbas appears to show Ukraine purposely targeting Russia Civilian population in Donetsk
Dean Morton YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P01TRj_Bubg
Many Dead As Ukraine Artillery Hits Donetsk Harder Then ever before
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLXR6pXrzBI
Ukraine Continues To Shell Civilian Infrastructure In Center Donetsk.
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HahHddd5UU
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