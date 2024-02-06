Create New Account
Tucker Carlson interviews Putin, mainstream media in nuclear meltdown❗ | Redacted
GalacticStorm
Tucker Carlson caught INVADING Russia to interview Putin! Neocons CRY! | Redacted w Clayton Morris | Tucker Carlson just sat down for an hour long interview with Russian President Putin in Moscow. Neoconservatives and liberal media are in full melt down mode calling for Carlson to be held outside the U.S. "until we can figure out what is going on."


Keywords
russiatucker carlsonputinclayton morrisredacted news

