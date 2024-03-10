Is The Change Manifesting in You?

Now let me pause for a second. I recently watched a music video that consists of “gospel rap”. And there was a female on there who was very talented. But what the Spirit imparted to me is that like so many others, if she is not grounded in Him, seducing spirits are waiting to snatch her very soul.

You are creating an opening for the devil. You are putting the oblivious, innocent, unmindful soul at risk.

But to say that you have made an impact you are willing to deceive yourself into thinking that this is okay. To mix what is holy with the profane.

I am not judging because I have and still listen to the secular. I am knowing that it has its place.