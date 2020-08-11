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THE COMMUNIST MANIFESTO - KARL MARX & FRIEDRICH ENGELS (AUDIO BOOK)
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34 views • August 11, 2020
On February 21, 1848, The Communist Manifesto, written by Karl Marx with the assistance of Friedrich Engels, is published in London by a Jewish group of German-born revolutionary socialists known as the Communist League. The political pamphlet–arguably the most influential in history–proclaimed that “the history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles” and that the inevitable victory of the proletariat, or working class, would put an end to class society forever. Originally published in German as Manifest der Kommunistischen Partei (“Manifesto of the Communist Party”), the work had little immediate impact. Its ideas, however, reverberated with increasing force into the 20th century, and by 1950 nearly half the world’s population lived under Marxist governments.
This audio book is for all of the snowflakes involved with ANTIFA and BLM that have no clue what Communism entails, and don't know they are playing their part of Distraction and Diversion for the NWO Takeover. This audio book is also for all the MAGA and PATRIOTS that TRUST THE STAND DOWN PLAN being pushed by Q so that the Zionists and Elites can roll out the COMMUNIST NEW WORLD ORDER. If your not mad at what the Deep State has been doing to you since Feb/Mar 2020, then I hate to tell you that you are UNCONSCIOUS, and likely not going to survive much longer. Only you can wake yourself up by doing your won research and then taking appropriate actions. Knowing what Communism is all about would be a baby step in the right direction. People need to Wake Up on earth, and PUSH BACK, or the New World Order consisting of Communism and Socialism will be at hand. When the Democratic Republic called the USA is taken down, 75 to 90% of the population will be killed or re-educated in FEMA Prison Camps.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
This audio book is for all of the snowflakes involved with ANTIFA and BLM that have no clue what Communism entails, and don't know they are playing their part of Distraction and Diversion for the NWO Takeover. This audio book is also for all the MAGA and PATRIOTS that TRUST THE STAND DOWN PLAN being pushed by Q so that the Zionists and Elites can roll out the COMMUNIST NEW WORLD ORDER. If your not mad at what the Deep State has been doing to you since Feb/Mar 2020, then I hate to tell you that you are UNCONSCIOUS, and likely not going to survive much longer. Only you can wake yourself up by doing your won research and then taking appropriate actions. Knowing what Communism is all about would be a baby step in the right direction. People need to Wake Up on earth, and PUSH BACK, or the New World Order consisting of Communism and Socialism will be at hand. When the Democratic Republic called the USA is taken down, 75 to 90% of the population will be killed or re-educated in FEMA Prison Camps.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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