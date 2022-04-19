© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Lancaster: American journalist Patrick Lancaster about the lies of the Western media (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
701 views • April 19, 2022
Patrick Lancaster: American journalist Patrick Lancaster about the lies of the Western media (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alexander Lukyanov [NOT FOR AIR] at:-
https://youtu.be/_7POhXg4qbs
Patrick Lancaster has been covering the events in Donbas for 8 years. He collaborated with some Western media, but after they misrepresented the information, he terminated the contract with them. Now he makes reports for Indian TV and maintains his own YouTube channel, where he tells his truth.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbjTWVaRx6jMN5ZYgbqe2_w
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alexander Lukyanov [NOT FOR AIR] at:-
https://youtu.be/_7POhXg4qbs
Patrick Lancaster has been covering the events in Donbas for 8 years. He collaborated with some Western media, but after they misrepresented the information, he terminated the contract with them. Now he makes reports for Indian TV and maintains his own YouTube channel, where he tells his truth.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbjTWVaRx6jMN5ZYgbqe2_w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.