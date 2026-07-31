"If there were effective drugs against covid, of course we would prescribe them" (in FR)

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Karine Lacombe, a French medical practitioner, would deserve to become world wide as famous as Antony Fauci. She would have decided to become a doctor because of her admiration for her family's physician, Dr .... Fassy (according to Wikipedia). On every French channel, she would preach that salvation from covid was solely to be found in Big Pharma's shots. Some nasty tongues maintained then that Big Pharma was very generous with her ...