US Judge To TX Hospital Workers: 'Get The Shot Or Get Fired!'

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A US judge has ruled against 117 workers at Houston Methodist Hospital who sued their employer over a vaccine mandate. Even though the current status of the "vaccines" is experimental (not yet fully FDA approved), the judge nevertheless called the workers' concerns over safety absurd. What's next? Also today, new poll shows Democrats overwhelmingly favor forcing shots on the public. And the CDC announces "emergency meeting" after hundreds of cases of heart inflammation are reported among young people after Covid shot.
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