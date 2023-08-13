Create New Account
Flamy Grant, the THOTpocalypse, Big Pharma Conspiracy, and Albert Pike's Observation
The Open Scroll
Published Yesterday

In this video, we discuss some notable news and do some decoding, wrapping it up with a reading of Amos 5.


Resources Referenced in this video:


Drag queen Flamy Grant tops Christian music chart

https://www.today.com/popculture/music/flamy-grant-christian-music-rcna96962


THOTPOCALYPSE - Paul Joseph Watson (THOT: "That Hoe Over There)

https://youtu.be/isafYIg0o3c


How Did Pharma Buy So Many Governments?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/opinion/how-did-pharma-buy-so-many-governments-5456609


WEF Scientist Confesses to Plan to End Beef Consumption

https://www.infowars.com/posts/nightmare-bombshell-wef-scientist-confesses-to-plan-to-end-beef-consumption/


The Rise of FrankenFood! Cultivated Meat Grown in a Lab

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/cultivated-meat-meat-grown-in-a-lab/

