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Virus-Isolation Is It Real? Andrew Kaufman MD Responds To Jeremy Hammond @ Mercola
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101 views • January 21, 2022
Here is my response to Jeremy Hammond’s video posted on Mercola’s website. Understanding this flawed argument is the key to unlocking the cage of mandates, vaccine passports, and authoritarian Hegelian dialects of control being used to destroy human freedom on earth.
VIRUS-ISOLATION IS IT REAL? ANDREW KAUFMAN, M.D. RESPONDS TO JEREMY HAMMOND
"Andrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammond's recent interview opining that SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to exist. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond's explanation of how a virus is discovered.
The definitions, the science, and technology behind isolation, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond's argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/?utm_source=MASTER%20NEWSLETTER%20LIST&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Virus%20Isolation-%20Is%20it%20Real%3F%20%28YrHAVg%29&_kx=2e77tlJyp2yyMjJzmjWHGIstUoGPKGhVhhCsIc-YMqI%3D.UpXyYd
VIRUS-ISOLATION IS IT REAL? ANDREW KAUFMAN, M.D. RESPONDS TO JEREMY HAMMOND
"Andrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammond's recent interview opining that SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to exist. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond's explanation of how a virus is discovered.
The definitions, the science, and technology behind isolation, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond's argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UnpfmjmXNH0O/?utm_source=MASTER%20NEWSLETTER%20LIST&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Virus%20Isolation-%20Is%20it%20Real%3F%20%28YrHAVg%29&_kx=2e77tlJyp2yyMjJzmjWHGIstUoGPKGhVhhCsIc-YMqI%3D.UpXyYd
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