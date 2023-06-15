2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 110

Do you have any doubt still that we are fighting a spiritual war? The forces of evil are all around us. From the false leaders in our own country that are hell bent on destroying the last bastion of freedom in the world to the world wide take-over by the WEF, United Nations, WHO backed and supported by the central banks. There is one chief architect behind all this and his name is satan.

Are we headed into the end times? One would say we have been since Jesus left this earth to return to the father. However, we don't know how close we are to that time. But if one studies the bible and the Book of Revelation in particular, one would think we are getting very close. In fact, some of us believe that the seals mentioned in Revelation chapter 6 are being opened right before our eyes.

Join us for this podcast where we will blend the spiritual with the biblical with current events and try to discern the times we are living through.