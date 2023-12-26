Create New Account
Soul Snatchers and the Astral Realm: The Collins Elite, Aliens and the Afterlife
Sergeant Schultz
141 Subscribers
85 views
Published a day ago

Sources: Nathaniel J. Gillis "The Collins Elite"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVJOFMx4Yrs

Jeremy Vaeni "Paratopia 095: Nick Redfern Returns!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4LO60IMULs

Deception Detection Radio "The Final Conflict with Author Nick Redfern"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQMOvXCvfa8

Project Bluebook "Alien Abductions vs Near Death Experiences"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKL7C70HwjU


Nick Redfern: https://nickredfernfortean.blogspot.com/

Book: Nick Redfern - "FINAL EVENTS and the Secret Government Group on Demonic UFOs and the Afterlife " http://tinyurl.com/46tswx6f


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Keywords
deathaliensufoastrologymatrixafterlifereptilianssoul trapgreysbigfootdragonshypnotic regressionreincarnation traporganic portalsbloodlinearkangel

