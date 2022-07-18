How Long Does It Take To Get Alcohol Test Results - DUI Law Firm Denver

There are two kinds of tests that maybe perform for testing for alcohol. The first is a breath test. Colorado uses intoxilyzer 9000 to conduct their breath testing. If you choose to take the breath test that is the machine that will be used and you will be given the results when you're done taking the test. If you choose to take the blood test, your test will be send to a forensics lab and it can take months before the lab provide the results.





Read more about breathalyzer here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/was-your-breathalyzer-test-really-accurate/





Learn more here for repeat DUI offenders https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/dui-defense-attorney-denver/habitual-and-felony-dui/