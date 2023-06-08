All Aware EP 311 - So You Think The Earth Is Round....

FIND OUR GUEST HERE:
https://www.FlatEarthDave.com
FE APP https://qrco.de/bbizVA
WATCH AND FOLLOW: / @allawarepodcast / @truerantsnetwork rumble.com/allawarepodcast brighteon.com/channels/allawareshow
KEEP UP TO DATE: www.allawarepodcast.com www.truerantsnetwork.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.