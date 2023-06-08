Create New Account
All Aware EP 311 - So You Think The Earth Is Round....
All Aware Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |
On this episode, Nathan Roshawn and Co-Host Echo Hotel chat with Dave Weiss (a.k.a Flat Earth Dave) about some things that make you go Hmmmm... especially about what we've been told about the Earth! Is the Earth round, flat, or are we even on a planet at all!? Spend some time with us tonight as we uncover evidence that may or may not prove what some call Flat Earth! The research is in your hands!


FIND OUR GUEST HERE:
https://www.FlatEarthDave.com


FE APP https://qrco.de/bbizVA


WATCH AND FOLLOW:    / @allawarepodcast      / @truerantsnetwork   rumble.com/allawarepodcast brighteon.com/channels/allawareshow


KEEP UP TO DATE: www.allawarepodcast.com www.truerantsnetwork.com

