All Aware EP 311 - So You Think The Earth Is Round....

On this episode, Nathan Roshawn and Co-Host Echo Hotel chat with Dave Weiss (a.k.a Flat Earth Dave) about some things that make you go Hmmmm... especially about what we've been told about the Earth! Is the Earth round, flat, or are we even on a planet at all!? Spend some time with us tonight as we uncover evidence that may or may not prove what some call Flat Earth! The research is in your hands!





