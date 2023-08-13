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Joe Rogan and Time Dillon Discuss Trump’s CNN Response, ‘I Just Want People to Stop Dying’
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
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110 views • August 13, 2023

Joe Rogan: "On the left. This want for war in Ukraine. This trust in the military-industrial complex. What happened to you guys? The best take on it was Trump... When Kaitlin Collins asked him... do you want Ukraine to win this war? He said I just want people to stop dying. And that is somehow controversial."

Tim J Dillon: "I just want people to stop dying is a very logical statement. That's the appropriate response to every war out there... At the end of the day, unending conflicts only hurt the people in those countries fighting the wars and becoming victims of the wars. They don't hurt the people over here making a lot of money."


Tim J Dillon "Every argument made rightly against the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War. What's the plan? We're going to be in a quagmire. The money would be better used back home. All of those arguments were used ad nauseam by the left, and they were right. Now, if you bring up any of those arguments about Ukraine, you are called heartless or a Putin apologist."


Joe Rogan: "The crazy thing is that it's been adopted wholesale by the left. The people that are always the most skeptical about war... Trump was the first sitting president that I ever saw that openly admitted the military-industrial complex wants you to go to war... When Eisenhower was resigning, he said it, but Trump actually said it during an interview... Which is just a wild thing to hear that they might be influenced to start wars not when they are necessary but for financial reasons..."


#insearchoftruth #joerogan #jre #ukraine #trump

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trumprussiaukrainejoeroganinsearchoftruth
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