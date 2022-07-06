Dr. Richard Day’s Astonishing 1969 Revelations on How Our Future was Manipulated into Place

Dr. Richard Day was a good guy. He stated that his life was at risk for telling these truths. He's a hero, actually. For four years, this video was titled, "Dr. Richard Day's Revelations on How Our Future was Planned and the Protocols of Zion" It's about, 'Manipulating the Future'. Brian Ruhe and Diane Chase gave this talk in a Vancouver coffee shop on May 3, 2018. Special thanks to Deanna Spingola for notes from her website.



Back in 1969, Dr Richard Day made some astonishing predictions about where the world would be in the future (today).

At minute 14:00 Diane talks about how ID will be needed everywhere. This was 1.5 years before COVID so we had no idea, when th8s was filmed, how much COVID ID would be needed in the near future.

16:00 Dr. Day admitted they could cure almost every kind of cancer in 1969 but they wanted cancer.

17:00 Heart attack can be used as a form of assassination and making it look natural.

23:30 The way to remove books from the public consciousness was a movement to remove “bed bugs from library books” as a deliberate deception to make sure those books didn’t come back.

27:00 Travel will be restricted. It will be a privilege to travel and device will be put under the skin to monitor people. LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED WITH COVID TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TWO YEARS AFTER THIS VIDEO WAS MADE. You will be monitored in your own home through your TV. Look at computer cameras filming us now.

28:30 Heavy industry will be moved out of our country to other countries.

30:30 High salaries will be made in sports to create discontent.

31:00 Movies will be more sexual with more profanities and violence. This is to promote all of this and facilitate wars and killing. Music lyrics will get worse and more violence will be seen in film to desensitize people and lead to more acceptance of violence.

32:00 The food supply will be more controlled and food shortages will be used to scare people into accepting the theory of over population.

33:30 The weather will be controlled for war or to control populations.

34:30 Money will be electronic and there will be a single banking system.

37:00 Terrorism will be used to usher in the new World Order.

39:00 Marxism leads to chaos and the destruction of society because it undermines the aristocratic principle of great individual effort with the dead weight of the masses.

40:30 Brian invokes Lance Owen, his first conspiracy advisor since 2002 who gave him the book (from Lance’s brother) The Protocols of Zion.

42:00 Brian reads protocol #16.

45:00 Listening to this part gave Brian the idea to make a video and blog titled, “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zeta” which describes the benevolent take over of the world by the Mantids as well as the Greys, purported to originate at Zeta Reticuli.

1:02:00 The late Helen Norgaard speaks here. She was a good friend of ours and a regular member of the Brian Ruhe Show group. She died of natural causes at age 70, in 2022.

Dr. Richard Day taught at Mount Sinai from 1968 until he retired in 1971. Earlier he had been national medical director of Planned Parenthood (1965-1968); professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh (1956 to 1965); professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics in the Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn (1953 to 1956) and associate professor at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University (1935 to 1953) | New York Times Obituary, June 16, 1989.

On March 20th, 1969, the late Dr. Lawrence Dunegan (1923-2004) attended an astonishing lecture at a meeting of the Pittsburgh Pediatric Society. The lecturer was Dr. Richard Day (1905-1989), who at the time was Professor of Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York. Day had previously served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Dr. Dunegan had been a student of Dr. Day at the University of Pittsburgh, and was thus well acquainted with him. He later claimed that Dr. Day had asked the attendees not to take notes or record what he was about to tell them during that lecture. Something which Dr. Dunegan said he found unusual for a professor to ask of his audience. The reason, Dr. Day implied, was that there would be negative repercussions – possibly personal danger – against him if it became widely known that he had talked about the information he was about to relay to the group.

Dr. Day apparently also told the group that what he was about to say “would make it easier for them to adapt if they knew what to expect beforehand,” something of an ambiguous statement which became clearer as Dr. Day spoke.