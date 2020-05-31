Dr Sherrie Tenpenny Will You Accept Compulsory Vaccinations? - Refusing Bill Gates RNA Vaccines

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My talk with Dr Sherrie Tenpenny #DrTenpenny #DrSherrieTenpenny about the urgency that we step into our power, refuse to be manipulated, and strengthen our connection to our own magnificence and with God.
Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Your 5% Discount Code JL1SPEC to Order Your ESS60 C60 from https://www.c60evo.com/
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Dr Sherrie Tenpenny at https://courses4mastery.com
Dr Tenpenny Vaxxter https://vaxxter.com
To see my book go to http://jasonliosatos.com/
My wife Louise's Organic Eco Clothes Range https://www.naturalearthecoclothing.com/
and her Eco Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/