Living in Infamy

This is the 83rd anniversary of the “day that will live in infamy!”, and we have been consistently living there ever since. Now is the time to break free—to break free of our own sin and treat each other with love, and compassion and grace—indeed as though we are one family rather than a horde of haters.
#DecemberSeventhNineteenFortyOne, #LivingInInfamy, #BreakFree