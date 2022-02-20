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The Repented Sinner's Prayer ~ By grace through faith thou art saved ~ [Ephesian 2:8].
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88 views • February 20, 2022
Top UK Christian Salvation Pastors: Derek Prince and David Pawson.
Pastor Derek Prince Complete Christian Salvation (Official):
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyD8kputqpg&;t=45s [PART I]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1dJT-NfQbg&;t=1s [PART II]
===
Pastor David Pawson (Official) Normal Christian Birth:
https://www.davidpawson.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp8Su1_XRTU&;t=7s
https://www.youtube.com/user/DavidPawsonMinistry/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b80hdE_-_lE&;list=RDCMUCHcMzsUck5hwRHE77AOTNSA&start_radio=1&t=2
====
Be filled w the Holy Spirit of God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nn6dOF_xx9Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niyi7CMBPb8&;feature=youtu.be
====
The Indwelling AND Outflowing of the Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBlZCjRzB3E&;t=8s
====
The personality of The Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aSZP6kfrmc&;t=36s
====
How to get to heaven
http://jesus-is-lord.com/2_heaven.htm
====
Online Resources:
Bible Hub:
https://biblehub.com/
E-Sword (free Bible study on your PC):
https://www.e-sword.net/
Bible Getaway:
https://www.biblegateway.com/
Webster's Dictionary 1828:
http://webstersdictionary1828.com/
====
Prayers Archives:
http://hbcdelivers.org/category/prayers/
====
Aneko Press:
https://anekopress.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Anekopress/videos
https://www.audible.co.uk/
===
Audio Sermons by Seakers:
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermonsspeaker.asp
Reformers and Puritans:
https://puritanaudiobooks.com/authors-by-last-name/
1. Pink, A. W.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhXKiZ9-0Hc&;list=PLYBJGycQfRUBDAymspbKCZAXmUbvy5SY8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_btx1uMamM&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&start_radio=1&t=34s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmN9OfPtGzs&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&index=2
2. Ryle, J. C.
3. Spurgeon, C. H.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=71017750597
https://www.spurgeongems.org/spurgeon-sermons/
4. Torrey, R. A.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=4300871358
5. Tozer, A. W.
6. Murray, Andrew
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=6290764934
7. Bunyan, John.
8. Knox, John
9. Luther, Martin
10. Tyndale, William
====
Spurgeons Gems (Sermons, Books, Teachings, Prayers, Quotes) in English and in Spanish:
https://www.spurgeongems.org/spurgeon-sermons/
====
John 8:32:
https://www.john8thirtytwo.com/
====
NOTE: When reading your Bible remember that the word "Jew" is "A FALSE CONSTRUCT" as it is "not" written anywhere in the Old Testament. Let's be crystal clear that "Jews" are a "mongrelized/manzer race" http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/hittites.htm Therefore, they are NEITHER of the House of Judah NOR of the House of Jacob/Israel but are of the seed of Esau/Edom (i.e., many of the white looking ones). Jews (speaking in gnral terms) have Black/Canaanite, Babylonian/Mesopotamian and Mongolian/Khazar/Ashkenazi blood running through their veins. Despite of their claims, the truth is that Esau/Edom was the "true" forefather of the Jews who married into the Cannanite (Gen 3:15), the Nephilim (Gen 6:4) AND into the Ishmaelite's bloodlines when he took an Ishmaelite (today's Muslims) woman. Rightly so, and according to Jewish Enc. (1920s), the Pharisees and Saducees are identified today as "modern Jewry". Jewry are the hard core Chabad Lubavitch Cabal Zionist Talmudic Jews, who say they are Jews, but are of the Synagogue of Satan (Rev. 3:9) and their god is Lucifer - as admitted by Jews themselves.
It took me +5 years to understand the true natura/DNA/lineage of the so-called Jew/Yid/Judio hiding behind the mask of Edom. Back in 2015 I asked our Father God to reveal to me the truth about the so-called Jews - He did indeed.
So all those out there preaching and supporting Judeo-Christianity and Christian Zionism are preaching "heresies", you're being deceived and you're deceiving others - is this not a sin?? Indeed.
Pastor Derek Prince Complete Christian Salvation (Official):
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyD8kputqpg&;t=45s [PART I]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1dJT-NfQbg&;t=1s [PART II]
===
Pastor David Pawson (Official) Normal Christian Birth:
https://www.davidpawson.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp8Su1_XRTU&;t=7s
https://www.youtube.com/user/DavidPawsonMinistry/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b80hdE_-_lE&;list=RDCMUCHcMzsUck5hwRHE77AOTNSA&start_radio=1&t=2
====
Be filled w the Holy Spirit of God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nn6dOF_xx9Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niyi7CMBPb8&;feature=youtu.be
====
The Indwelling AND Outflowing of the Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBlZCjRzB3E&;t=8s
====
The personality of The Holy Spirit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aSZP6kfrmc&;t=36s
====
How to get to heaven
http://jesus-is-lord.com/2_heaven.htm
====
Online Resources:
Bible Hub:
https://biblehub.com/
E-Sword (free Bible study on your PC):
https://www.e-sword.net/
Bible Getaway:
https://www.biblegateway.com/
Webster's Dictionary 1828:
http://webstersdictionary1828.com/
====
Prayers Archives:
http://hbcdelivers.org/category/prayers/
====
Aneko Press:
https://anekopress.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Anekopress/videos
https://www.audible.co.uk/
===
Audio Sermons by Seakers:
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermonsspeaker.asp
Reformers and Puritans:
https://puritanaudiobooks.com/authors-by-last-name/
1. Pink, A. W.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhXKiZ9-0Hc&;list=PLYBJGycQfRUBDAymspbKCZAXmUbvy5SY8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_btx1uMamM&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&start_radio=1&t=34s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmN9OfPtGzs&;list=RDLVQ_btx1uMamM&index=2
2. Ryle, J. C.
3. Spurgeon, C. H.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=71017750597
https://www.spurgeongems.org/spurgeon-sermons/
4. Torrey, R. A.
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=4300871358
5. Tozer, A. W.
6. Murray, Andrew
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=6290764934
7. Bunyan, John.
8. Knox, John
9. Luther, Martin
10. Tyndale, William
====
Spurgeons Gems (Sermons, Books, Teachings, Prayers, Quotes) in English and in Spanish:
https://www.spurgeongems.org/spurgeon-sermons/
====
John 8:32:
https://www.john8thirtytwo.com/
====
NOTE: When reading your Bible remember that the word "Jew" is "A FALSE CONSTRUCT" as it is "not" written anywhere in the Old Testament. Let's be crystal clear that "Jews" are a "mongrelized/manzer race" http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/hittites.htm Therefore, they are NEITHER of the House of Judah NOR of the House of Jacob/Israel but are of the seed of Esau/Edom (i.e., many of the white looking ones). Jews (speaking in gnral terms) have Black/Canaanite, Babylonian/Mesopotamian and Mongolian/Khazar/Ashkenazi blood running through their veins. Despite of their claims, the truth is that Esau/Edom was the "true" forefather of the Jews who married into the Cannanite (Gen 3:15), the Nephilim (Gen 6:4) AND into the Ishmaelite's bloodlines when he took an Ishmaelite (today's Muslims) woman. Rightly so, and according to Jewish Enc. (1920s), the Pharisees and Saducees are identified today as "modern Jewry". Jewry are the hard core Chabad Lubavitch Cabal Zionist Talmudic Jews, who say they are Jews, but are of the Synagogue of Satan (Rev. 3:9) and their god is Lucifer - as admitted by Jews themselves.
It took me +5 years to understand the true natura/DNA/lineage of the so-called Jew/Yid/Judio hiding behind the mask of Edom. Back in 2015 I asked our Father God to reveal to me the truth about the so-called Jews - He did indeed.
So all those out there preaching and supporting Judeo-Christianity and Christian Zionism are preaching "heresies", you're being deceived and you're deceiving others - is this not a sin?? Indeed.
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