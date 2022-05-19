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Deputy Commander of the "Aidar" neo-Nazi Battalion, Denis Muryga was Taken to Court this Morning in Rostov-on-Don by FSB Officers. 051922
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92 views • May 19, 2022
Deputy commander of the Aidar battalion Denis Muryga was taken to court in Rostov-on-Don by FSB officers.
He has confessed he carried out terrorist attacks on the DPR resulting in the deaths of members of the security forces.
He was detained in April, when he tried to enter Russia under the guise of a refugee.
Suggested Reading;
Deputy commander of Aidar nationalist battalion unit arrested in Rostov-on-Don
https://tass.com/politics/1453283?utm_source=google.com&;utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=google.com&utm_referrer=google.com
He has confessed he carried out terrorist attacks on the DPR resulting in the deaths of members of the security forces.
He was detained in April, when he tried to enter Russia under the guise of a refugee.
Suggested Reading;
Deputy commander of Aidar nationalist battalion unit arrested in Rostov-on-Don
https://tass.com/politics/1453283?utm_source=google.com&;utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=google.com&utm_referrer=google.com
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